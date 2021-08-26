Fraud
Alcoa
• Alcoa Auto Center, 3835 Alcoa Highway, reported on 3:37 p.m. Aug. 24 that a vehicle had been fraudulently purchased with a driver's license and Social Security number that did not belong to the purchaser, Juan Zaragoza, Whitecrest Drive, Maryville.
