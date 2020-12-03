Fraud
Blount County
• Marcela S. Wisnoski, Jackson Pointe Drive, Louisville, reported at 1:13 p.m. Dec. 2 that her husband received a bill from the U.S. Small Business Administration for $27,000 in reference to a loan he did not request. She believes someone used her husband's personal information to obtain the loan, an incident report states.
Alcoa
• Gabriel Thor Crow, Cherokee, North Carolina, reported at 10:59 p.m. Dec. 2 that there were seven unauthorized charges totaling $2,878.76 on his bank statement. While staying in Alcoa for vacation, he connected with a man on an online app for people meeting in the same area, and they stayed in separate rooms at the Courtyard Marriott, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa, an incident report states. Crow suspects the man is responsible for the fraud, as he said the man had been inside his hotel room and had access to his cellphone while it was unattended, the report states.
• An employee at Whitehead Auto Sales, 151 S. Hall Road, Alcoa, reported at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 2 that someone wrote a bad check to purchase a car on Nov. 30. The employee said the customer eventually returned the vehicle Dec. 1 after approximately 30 phone calls, an incident report states. The customer drove the car for a span of time before fraudulently purchasing it, having it for a total of nine days and putting more than 1,000 miles on it, the employee said.
