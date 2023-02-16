Jacob Tillet, Knoxville, reported at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 14 that someone had stolen checks from his mailbox and cashed one worth $1,250 at TNBank, 1311 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Patricia Thompson, Mayfair East, Maryville, reported at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 that she had been selling items online and was given a check for $5,850 and asked to send back a check for $5,700. She said she sent the return check, only to find that the original check was a forgery.
Jessica Kaucher, Somerset Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:09 p.m. Feb. 14 that she had ordered Valentine's Day cookies from a Facebook page titled "The Bakers Table" and gone to pick them up from the specified location, but the baker never arrived. The total loss was $26.
A representative of Blackberry Farms, 108 W. Church Ave., Maryville, reported at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 14 that someone had taken out a loan for $150,000 in the name of the business without permission.
A representative of Blount Memorial Hospital reported at 12:34 p.m. Feb. 15 that a woman had purchased items from the hospital gift shop with a fraudulent check. No estimated loss was given.
Gail Webb Bray, Hudson Road, Maryville, reported at 11:14 a.m. Feb. 15 that someone had taken one of her checks written for $247.35 from her mailbox and used it for $500 at Walmart in Madisonville.
