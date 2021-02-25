Fraud
Blount County
• Theresa M. Reynolds, Tammy Circle, Rockford, reported at 4:29 p.m. Feb. 24 that someone hacked into her bank account and used her debit card to make $22.95 worth of fraudulent transactions.
• Stacy L. White, Independence Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:37 a.m. Feb. 24 that someone used her personal information to apply for unemployment benefits and an online loan.
