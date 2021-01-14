Fraud
Maryville
• Katarina C. Manning, Foothills Village Circle, Maryville, reported at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 13 that two unauthorized transactions totaling $331.74 were made on Jan. 12 using her EBT card.
• Jeannine Bardee, Pinecrest Circle, Maryville, reported at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 8 that $648.34 worth of fraudulent purchases were made from November 2019 to April 2020 with her debit card.
Alcoa
• Edwin Cepeda, Red Hill Drive, Alcoa, reported at 12:59 p.m. Jan. 13 that someone on Dec. 6 stole approximately $2,000 from his bank account.
