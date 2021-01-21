Fraud
Blount County
• Patricia K. Lowe, Cold Springs Road, Walland, reported at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 21 that she received both a Facebook message saying she had won $950,000 and asking her to send the individual $300, and a text message from someone claiming to be the FBI director and saying she would be arrested in 24 hours if she didn't send them the money.
