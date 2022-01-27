Fraud
Maryville
• Robert L. Wilson, Northfield Drive, Maryville reported at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 21 that someone had opened a PNC bank account using his personal information. Wilson advised officers that he had closed the account.
• A pharmacist at the CVS Pharmacy at 800 Watkins Road reported at 12:23 Jan. 21 p.m. that someone had faxed in fraudulent prescriptions earlier that day.
• Melissa Coulter reported at 1:58 p.m. that someone used her ex-husband's debit card without his permission. The total fraudulent charges made within the city of Maryville are valued at $954.22
• Macy Lawson, 19, Highway 95 South, Greenback, reported at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 21 that someone had used her debit cards to make three purchases totaling $638.74.
