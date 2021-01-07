Fraud
Maryville
• Victoria E. Lawson, McArthur Road, Maryville, reported at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 6 that after she gave two people a ride to Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, she discovered that her wallet was missing and someone had tried to use her credit card at the store for a $5.17 purchase.
