Fraud
Maryville
• George Royce Ladd, Knoxville, reported at 3:57 p.m. July 14 that his Capital One credit card was fraudulently used at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville.
• A property manager at IMA Realty II LLC in Powell reported at 9:09 a.m. July 14 that she was notified by First Horizon Bank, 1766 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, of a counterfeit $2,954.78 check being cashed.
