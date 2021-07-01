Fraud
Blount County
• Richard B. Thomson, Riley West Drive, Greenback, reported at noon June 30 that he gave access to his home computer, and thus his retirement and checking account information, to someone claiming to represent Microsoft and working with the Federal Trade Commission. The person said they were trying to stop scammers and that they were going to deposit $81,850 into his checking account, but that Thomson shouldn't check the accounts for several days. Thomson learned money was actually being taken from his retirement account, but his bank was able to stop the transaction. A Maryland State Police trooper investigated the account and address information related to the scam and traced them to an elderly man who was also a victim of the scam, an incident report states.
Maryville
• A representative of First Century Bank, 1522 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 1:26 p.m. June 30 that someone came into the bank on May 14 and cashed a forged $2,369.10 check.
• Jessica Ann Gray, Brookwood Lane, Maryville, reported at 2:18 p.m. June 30 that someone obtained her Social Security number and personal information and tried to open an Apple credit card account in her name, tried to access her Apple iCloud account, applied for the Paycheck Protection Program in her name and asked her for money via bitcoin.
Alcoa
• Chelsea Ellen Hall, Murray, Kentucky, reported at 11:44 a.m. June 29 that after her $450 iPhone and wallet, containing multiple cards and $62 cash, were stolen while she was staying in Alcoa, there were multiple fraudulent charges totaling $179.52 on her debit card from numerous Alcoa locations.
