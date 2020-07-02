Fraud
Maryville
• Julia Wol, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, reported at 6:55 p.m. July 1 that her wallet had either been stolen or lost and that her Electronic Benefits Card had been used three times in a span of 45 minutes. The total charges of the transactions was $611.01.
