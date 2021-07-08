Fraud
Maryville
• Corrina Terese Wood, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, reported at 3:27 p.m. July 7 that a fraudulent $153.68 purchase was made with her new debit card at Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville. The card was recently mailed to Wood, and she suspects someone stole it from her mailbox, an incident report states.
• Donna Lammers Tumbleston, Lebanon, reported at 10:04 a.m. July 7 that a fraudulent $650.82 purchase was made with her checking account at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.