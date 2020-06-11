Fraud
Blount County
• Susanne M. Ruggiero, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville, reported at 5:15 p.m. June 10 that someone called her and said they were from her bank and needed her card number in order to send her a new card. She provided the number and then discovered that her card had been used to make $1,000 worth of purchases.
