Fraud
Maryville
• Thomas Self, 31, Foch Street, Maryville, reported at 4:10 a.m. March 11 that someone opened a Wells Fargo account in his name after he received emails from the bank stating that he had started an account there. He did not report that any money had been taken from pre-existing accounts.
