Fraud
Maryville
• David Debuty, View Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:23 p.m. March 17 that a man contacted him and asked him to complete polls and surveys of certain restaurants and businesses; the man told him that if he mailed his assessments and a $3,550 money order check, Debuty would be given a check for a larger amount of money. After doing so and receiving a money order check for $3,980, Debuty's bank told him it was invalid, an incident report states. Debuty tried to contact the man, but hasn't received a refund.
