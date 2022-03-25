Fraud
Maryville
• Charles M. Wates, Beatress Circle, Rockford, reported on March 23 that since Feb. 9 his debit card had been used by someone 23 times in the City of Maryville for unauthorized purchases totaling $894.49. Ten of the purchases were at Home Depot, with other locations including Food Lion, Food City, Discount Tobacco and Dollar General.
