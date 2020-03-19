Fraud
Maryville
• Mary Sizemore, Kingston, reported at 10:17 a.m. March 18 that someone withdrew $160 in cash from an ATM at ORNL Federal Credit Union, 2441 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville. Sizemore told officers her wallet was stolen recently and that it contained her bank account information and her identification. The stolen documents may have been used to withdraw her money fraudulently.
• Raymond Edward Fuson, Bexley Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:27 a.m. March 18 that he received a fraudulent cashier's check totaling $49,950 in the mail from an unknown man attempting to purchase Fuson's camper. When Fuson went to the bank to deposit the check, staff told him the check was fake.
