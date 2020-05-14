Fraud
Maryville
• Chelsey Alysha Raines, Columbus Street, Maryville, reported at 6:50 p.m. May 13 that she received a phone call from an unknown number. An unknown male claiming to be a law enforcement officer in Texas told her an individual was fraudulently using her identity in south Texas and that Raines was going to be charged with numerous crimes that this person had supposedly committed. The subject on the phone convinced Raines to purchase four $500 Wal-Mart gift cards from the Alcoa location, all while staying on the phone with her. After purchasing those gift cards, Raines was instructed to immediately state the numbers on them to him. After Raines did that she went to the Target in Maryville and purchased one $500 gift card and again read the card number to the caller over the phone. After a total of $2,500 worth of gift card numbers was given to the individual on the phone, the call was disconnected.
• Sara Rickman, Madisonville, reported at 12:12 p.m. May 13 that her credit/debit card was stolen from the front counter at the AMVETS store in Alcoa. On the same day, numerous charges were made to her account totaling $228.87.
