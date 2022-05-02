Fraud
Maryville
• The office manager of Hoosier Tires, 324 Excellence Way, reported at 9:43 a.m. April 29 that someone purchased $5,485 worth of tires with a fraudulent check using a fake business.
• Matthew Hecht reported at 10:42 a.m. April 29 that someone took out a $10,000 loan through Light Stream, a loan company owned by Truist Bank, on Feb. 24 using his personal information.
• Steven and Jessica South reported at 8:27 p.m. April 30 that someone scammed them into purchasing a $100 lawnmower from a fake listing on Facebook Marketplace. That person used a false address that allegedly several people showed up to purchase items. The Souths' were the only ones to pay ahead of time.
