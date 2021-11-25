Fraud
Maryville
• An employee at the office of Charles Shanks D.D.S, 1511 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 23 that someone attempted to fraudulently use three checks from the office account. Pinnacle Bank contacted the office and advised there was fraudulent activity due to signatures not matching, and then froze the account.
