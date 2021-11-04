Fraud
Blount County
• Barbara McLemore, Gary Jarvis Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:23 p.m. Nov. 3 that someone called her saying he was her grandson. The person said he had been in a car accident which put him in the hospital and asked McLemore for $6,500. She sent this amount in $100 bills but later talked to her actual grandson who said he wasn't in an accident.
