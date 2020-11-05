Fraud
Alcoa
• An employee at CBBC Bank, 214 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa, reported at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 4 that a man walked up to the outside teller window and handed her a suspicious check for $970.10. After verifying that the check was counterfeit, the employee said, she told the man she was calling the police, and the man asked for his driver's license back, an incident report states. When the employee said she wouldn't give it back until the police arrived, the man left. A manager at the bank told the reporting officer that several similar transactions have taken place at local branches.
• A manager at McDonald's, 211 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa, reported at 1:08 p.m. Nov. 4 that, an employee received two counterfeit $20 bills on Nov. 2. Also, on Nov. 3, a man ordered in the drive-thru and tried to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill, but left when an employee was looking for assistance, the manager said, according to an incident report.
