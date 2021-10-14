Fraud
Alcoa
• An employee for Joseph Construction Company, 3222 Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 8 that someone used her supervisor's information to make fraudulent purchases. The total value of the charges was $3,980.95.
• An employee for Best Western, 162 Cusick Road, Alcoa, reported at 1:14 a.m. Oct. 10 that someone video chatted her from the "WhatsApp" and said he was an owner of the Best Western she works at. He told her to take money from the safe, which he knew the exact amount of, and send it as Bitcoin to a QR code he provided. She was scammed into sending him $2,208.
Maryville
• Barbara Allgyre reported at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 13 that someone used the information she provided in an application to buy a house to open four Amazon accounts in her name to buy $3,700 worth of merchandise and open a $5,000 credit card. She found out that the housing application was part of a fake house buying scam.
• Christine M. Furman reported at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 13 that someone sent her a fraudulent check in exchange for some of her socks. The check was from an Interstate Batteries store in Bloomington, Indiana, which did not match the name or location of the man the check was supposed to be from. The sender was attempting to have her send $700 of the $1,000 check back to him, attempting to use her to commit embezzlement, Furman believes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.