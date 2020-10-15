Fraud
Alcoa
• Heather Leigh Ashe, East College Avenue, Friendsville, reported at 11:37 a.m. Oct. 14 that she received a call from someone acting as if they were an FBI agent, later a DEA agent, and claiming they needed her personal information for a case they were working. Some of Ashe's information was revealed, but she was advised of options to make sure her information wasn't compromised further, an incident report states.
