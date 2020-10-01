Fraud
Maryville
• Nadine M. Monday, Green Briar Circle, Maryville, reported at 10:28 a.m. Sept. 30 that she was contacted by her bank and told someone opened a fraudulent checking account in her name using her Social Security number and date of birth. The person also applied for a payroll protection loan by acting as a small business and received a $149,000 loan, an incident report states. Monday was referred to Gwinnett County Communications Center, as the offense was committed in Duluth, Georgia.
