Fraud
Blount County
• The standard's officer for Jacob's Creek Job Core in Bristol reported at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 20 that someone cashed checks for more than they were written for. One check for $6.60 was cashed for $660 and another written for $19.79 was cashed for $1,900.79.
Maryville
• Wanda Brown Clark reported at 8:42 Oct. 19 that someone called her pretending to be an Amazon representative. The person told her that someone had hacked her account and charged $4,000 to it and then convinced her to purchase multiple gift cards over a three-day period and send the numbers for the cards.
