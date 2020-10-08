Fraud
Maryville
• Gail Farmer, Maryville, reported at 4:19 p.m. Oct. 7 that her mother recently discovered her credit card had been used fraudulently on purchases totaling $6,574.64.
Blount County
• Donna M. Robinson, Penn Marydel Way, Maryville, reported at 5:21 p.m. Oct. 7 that she purchased two lawn chairs from a Facebook ad, but when the package arrived from China, it contained miniature versions of the chairs instead of the standard size. She was told by PayPal to return the chairs to China and submit a police report, an incident report states. The total value of the chairs was approximately $60.
• David A. Berry, Chris Hill Drive, Seymour, reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 7 that someone tried to use his identity to open a line of credit, but wasn't able to do so.
