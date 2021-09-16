Fraud
Maryville
• Cindy J. Gredig reported at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 that her state-issued EBT card was used by an unauthorized person while she was detained at Blount County jail. The total value of all the unauthorized charges was $531.42.
