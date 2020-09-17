Fraud
Blount County
• Kristen N. Henderson, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 11 that she was contacted by Credence Resource Management LLC and told they were trying to collect $1,458 on an iPhone that was purchased in Texas on March 28. She believed someone was using her personal information, as she had not been to Texas or bought an iPhone.
Maryville
• Samantha R. Hunt, Atchley Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 16 that someone used her Social Security number to create an unemployment account online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.