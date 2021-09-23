Fraud
Blount County
• Lazella O. Smisek reported at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 21 that someone fraudulently used her Google Play account to make $153 in purchases.
Maryville
• Andrew Atkinson reported at 4:18 Sept. 22 that someone fraudulently charged his credit card from Beverly Hills, California, for a total of $1,980.
• Robert Wade Bate reported at 4:06 Sept. 22 that someone scammed him out of $4,000 by claiming they were an Amazon representative and he was indebted to them. They advised him to purchase Apple gift cards, send them the barcodes and the debt would be forgiven.
