Fraud
Alcoa
• Marian O. Groover reported at 12:08 p.m. Sept. 1 that someone took $3,009 from her bank account with Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, 124 N.h Hall Road. Three transactions for about $1,000 each were initiated online, not through her debit card, but from her account to Bankcorp and Green DOT Bank.
Maryville
• The director of security at Blount Memorial Hospital reported at 1:40 Sept. 1 that someone sent fraudulent checks from the hospital to three people in California, Texas and North Dakota. The three people contacted the hospital the day before reporting they'd received the checks. There were several discrepancies on the checks that indicated they were fraudulent, a report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.