Fraud
Maryville
• Ronald E. Reagan, Atchley Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:01 a.m. April 15 that someone fraudulently used his bank card for a $302.21 purchase at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, after the card was stolen from his wallet.
