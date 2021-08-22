Fraud
Blount County
• Caleb Matheny, John Helton Road, Maryville, reported at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 18 that several companies used his Social Security number to open accounts in his name until he was sent to collections for due amounts. The companies are Reliant Energy, TXU Energy, Discount Power, MRS Associates and Credit Systems International.
