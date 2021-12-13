Fraud
Maryville
• Jordan Ballard reported at 6:53 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone fraudulently called and told her she owed $1,500 in court costs for an arrest warrant taken out on her for missing jury duty. The person on the phone told her to purchase three $500 Green Dot/Money Pak Cards, which she did and later realized was a scam.
