Fraud 

Maryville

• Employees at Hobby Lobby, 505 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:54 p.m. Feb. 4 that they received a corporate memo stating a woman had been using bad checks at numerous company stores in Tennessee and Kentucky. While reviewing their records, the employees found the woman from Nov. 11-20 passed five bad checks totaling $1,988.54 at the Maryville store.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.