Fraud
Maryville
• Employees at Hobby Lobby, 505 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:54 p.m. Feb. 4 that they received a corporate memo stating a woman had been using bad checks at numerous company stores in Tennessee and Kentucky. While reviewing their records, the employees found the woman from Nov. 11-20 passed five bad checks totaling $1,988.54 at the Maryville store.
