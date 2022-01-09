Fraud
Maryville
• An employee of Quality Financial Concepts, 115 West Broadway Avenue, reported at 1:13 Jan. 5 that someone had cashed a fraudulent check. A $423.31 check was cashed at Kroger, 507 North Foothills Plaza, and made out to Jenny Leigh Harber on Dec. 14.
