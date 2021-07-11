Fraud
Blount County
• Gordon D. Foster, Knoxville, reported at 1 p.m. July 8 that he hired a man to winterize his boat, declining additional repairs mentioned by the man, but later found a part had been replaced with a different one. Foster asked the man about the different part, but the man said he didn't know anything about it, an incident report states.
Maryville
• Jason Murphy, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 6:16 p.m. July 8 that three fraudulent transactions totaling $24.56 were made on his debit card at IHOP, 906 Turner St., Maryville.
