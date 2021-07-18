Fraud
Maryville
• Benjamin F. Dodson, address not given, reported to Maryville police officers at 1:03 p.m. July 15 that he had been the victim of a scam. The previous day he received a call from someone who claimed to be with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The person told Dodson his personal identifying information was found to be associated with a money laundering case. The caller gave Dodson's birth month and year, and then Dodson complied with requests to provide the last four digits of his Social Security number and send a photo of his driver’s license. Dodson then followed instructions to purchase about $1,110 in gift cards and send pictures of the front and back of the cards and receipts. Then another person on the phone told him that he needed to send about $6,400 for legal fees, and when Dodson talked to his mother he realized it was a scam.
