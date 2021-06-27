Fraud
Maryville
• A manager at Hobby Lobby, 505 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:54 a.m. June 24 that two checks, one for $125.87 and the other for $493.51, were passed on April 3 from a closed bank account.
• Ralph K. Garner Sr., Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, reported at 2:40 p.m. June 24 that he inadvertently sent $1,000 to a scammer posing as an eBay customer service representative.
