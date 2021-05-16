Fraud
Maryville
• Chace Clayton Hamby, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, reported at 7:55 p.m. May 13 that someone made a fraudulent $7.67 purchase at Hardee's, 2105 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, and also tried to withdraw money from his bank account.
• The daytime manager at KenJo Market, 815 Montvale Road, Maryville, reported at 7:38 a.m. May 13 that a store employee received a counterfeit $20 bill.
