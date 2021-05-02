Fraud
Maryville
• Anna Leigh Norton, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 12:35 p.m. April 29 that she sent $500 and a $200 gift card to a person who claimed she won a Reader's Digest contest and that she needed to send money to get the prize. Norton also gave the person access to her PayPal account, and they stole $289, an incident report states.
• David William Olive, Bluefield, Virginia, reported at 2:04 p.m. April 28 that his 92-year-old father, of Maryville, lost several thousand dollars by sending money to a scammer. The scammer told the father he had won millions of dollars, but needed to send money first to claim the winnings, an incident report states.
