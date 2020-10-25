Fraud
Maryville
• Kikuno M. Brennan, Knoxville, reported at 10:08 a.m. Oct. 21 that a fraudulent check for $7,869 was used on Sept. 29 at Sanki North America Inc., 1739 Triangle Park, Maryville.
• Carelis S. Garcia, Smithville, reported at 3:13 p.m. Oct. 21 that approximately $7,120 worth of checks were cashed Oct. 14 at Mi Tienda, 1431 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, but they all listed the same company and home address for each individual, and the listed number for the company is no longer in service. The company listed was HTT Cleaning and Maintenance Service in Knoxville.
