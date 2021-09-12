Fraud
Alcoa
• Joseph Isaac Smith reported at 9:08 a.m. Sept 7 that someone gave him an invalid check for his work company, Master Concrete and Excavating, valued at $6,000.
Blount County
• Ken L. Ingram reported at 2 p.m. Sept. 3 that an unknown cleaning company he was hired to work for sent a check for $1,450 on Aug. 24 for him to buy cleaning supplies. After depositing the check, his bank notified him Sept. 2 that the initial check was fraudulent.
• Robin R. Deathridge, Cinema Drive, Knoxville, reported at 8:26 a.m. Sept. 7 that someone had obtained a photo of her driver's license and job application showing her Social Security number and posted them to a social media account.
Maryville
• James Anthony Miller, Spyglass Drive, reported at 7:03 Sept. 7 that he allowed someone to make a phone call on his cellphone and later discovered that the person had used his cash app to send themselves $700.
