Fraud
Alcoa
• Deanna M. Zalba reported at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 23 that someone used her debit card. A charge of $876 at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, didn't process, but a $48.23 charge at Ross Dress for Less, 119 Hamilton Crossing Drive, did process.
Maryville
• Lila I. Eby reported at 5:40 Sept. 23 that someone attempted to open a credit card with Capital One Bank using her information.
