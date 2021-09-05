Fraud
Maryville
• Taco Bell, 836 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at noon Sept. 2 that a fraudulent call instructed one of the workers to collect money from the safe, purchase bitcoin and deposit it into a bank account to complete payment for renovations. The total amount transferred and stolen was $1,160.
• Wholesale Supply Group, 1513 Monroe Ave., reported at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 2 that an employee sent money from customer returns to his/her personal bank account. It was done in two separate transactions, totaling $1,074.
