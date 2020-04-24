Fraud
Alcoa
• Hannah Fuller, Light Pink Road, Louisville, reported at 8:08 p.m. April 23 that her debit card had been used without her permission that morning at Chick-fil-a, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa.
Maryville
• Chansody Horenburg, Eva Jean Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:01 a.m. April 23 that someone had used his credit card without his permission to make a purchase at a Best Buy in Missouri.
