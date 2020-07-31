Fraud
Maryville
• An employee at BB&T, 216 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:17 a.m. July 30 that someone used a stolen identity to open an account at the bank and had received a $12,000 loan. The unknown female took the loan in cash and left the bank before anyone realized she used a stolen identity to obtain the money.
