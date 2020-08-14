Fraud
Maryville
• Mack Edward Walker, Shawnee Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:32 p.m. Aug. 13 that someone scammed him out of approximately $2,000. The person allegedly needed money in order to pay debt on her social security so that she could get health insurance.
• Scott Tucker, Meade Street, Maryville, reported at 7:42 p.m. Aug. 13 that someone used his JCPenney credit card without his permission. The charges totaled $329.24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.