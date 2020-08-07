Fraud
Maryville
• Charles Wear, owner of Dreaming Tree, 1909 Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 4:01 p.m. Aug. 6 that someone used his company credit card to transfer money to an unknown person in Florida on May 11. The transfer was completed through Western Union in the amount of $570.
Alcoa
• Eric Boothe, Autumn Oak Circle, Maryville, reported at 9:17 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone took out a loan in his name at Check Into Cash, 149 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa, in the amount of $425.
Blount County
• Margaret Knight, Lagrange Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone used her Best Buy online account without her permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.