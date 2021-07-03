Fraud
Blount County
• Ciara Hall, Meadow Road, Greenback, reported at 10:10 a.m. July 1 that she was a victim of identity theft. Hall explained she had been receiving $450 weekly in unemployment benefits but hasn't received payments since the beginning of June. She told deputies all her profile information and the bank card was changed and that she'd been advised to file a police report. Hall said an unemployment office was conducting an investigation into the matter.
